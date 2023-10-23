The USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) hosts a celebratory meal for Sailors born in September and October

231027-N-CV021-1097 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 27, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) hosts a celebratory meal for Sailors born in September and October, Oct. 27. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
