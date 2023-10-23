Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare lunch for the wardroom [Image 3 of 5]

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare lunch for the wardroom

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231024-N-CV021-1088 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 24, 2023) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Ameir Baksh, from Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, prepares quesadillas for the wardroom aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 24. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 02:06
    Photo ID: 8096922
    VIRIN: 231024-N-CV021-1088
    Resolution: 6510x4340
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare lunch for the wardroom [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare lunch for the wardroom
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare lunch for the wardroom
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare lunch for the wardroom
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare lunch for the wardroom
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare lunch for the wardroom

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT