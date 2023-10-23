Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare lunch for the wardroom

231024-N-CV021-1088 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 24, 2023) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Ameir Baksh, from Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, prepares quesadillas for the wardroom aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 24. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2023 02:06
|Photo ID:
|8096922
|VIRIN:
|231024-N-CV021-1088
|Resolution:
|6510x4340
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
