Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare lunch for the wardroom

231024-N-CV021-1050 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 24, 2023) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Ameir Baksh, from Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, prepares quesadillas for the wardroom aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 24. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

