231030-N-IQ389-1212 ST. PETERSBURG, FL (Oct. 23, 2023) Musician 1st Class Andrew Bezik talks with concert goers after performing at Gibbs High School (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo / Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 22:30
|Photo ID:
|8096832
|VIRIN:
|231030-N-IQ389-1212
|Resolution:
|2000x1336
|Size:
|925.33 KB
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musician 1st Class Andrew Bezik talks with concert goers after performing at Gibbs High School [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
