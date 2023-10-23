Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musician 1st Class Ally Albrecht performs at Gibbs High Schoo [Image 2 of 4]

    Musician 1st Class Ally Albrecht performs at Gibbs High Schoo

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Gagliardo 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231030-N-IQ389-1076 ST. PETERSBURG, FL (Oct. 23, 2023) Musician 1st Class Ally Albrecht performs at Gibbs High School (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo / Released)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 
    Jazz
    US Navy Band
    Commodores

