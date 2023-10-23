Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down Day

    SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A service member from Vandenberg Space Force Base speaks to a local veteran at the 2023 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down Day in Santa Maria, Calif., Oct. 28, 2023. Members from VSFB volunteered to assist and connect with local veterans during the event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down Day, by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    local veterans
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    023 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down Day

