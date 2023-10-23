The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) prepares to anchor off the coast of Majuro, Republic of Marshall Islands, prior to its first mission stop for Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Oct. 30, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission in the Pacific and brings together more than 1000 participants from 8 partner and host nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady Fontana)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 19:23
|Photo ID:
|8096569
|VIRIN:
|231030-N-JV183-2412
|Resolution:
|3184x2123
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|MAJURO, MH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USNS Mercy arrives in Majuro, RMI, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USNS Mercy’s visit to Marshall Islands marks launch of Pacific Partnership 24-1
