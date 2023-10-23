Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Mercy arrives in Majuro, RMI

    USNS Mercy arrives in Majuro, RMI

    MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    10.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) prepares to anchor off the coast of Majuro, Republic of Marshall Islands, prior to its first mission stop for Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Oct. 30, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission in the Pacific and brings together more than 1000 participants from 8 partner and host nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady Fontana)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 19:23
    Photo ID: 8096569
    VIRIN: 231030-N-JV183-2412
    Resolution: 3184x2123
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: MAJURO, MH 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy arrives in Majuro, RMI, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNS Mercy&rsquo;s visit to Marshall Islands marks launch of Pacific Partnership 24-1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pacific partnership
    usns mercy
    pp24
    pacific partnership 2024-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT