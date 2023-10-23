The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) prepares to anchor off the coast of Majuro, Republic of Marshall Islands, prior to its first mission stop for Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Oct. 30, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission in the Pacific and brings together more than 1000 participants from 8 partner and host nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady Fontana)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 19:23 Photo ID: 8096569 VIRIN: 231030-N-JV183-2412 Resolution: 3184x2123 Size: 1.53 MB Location: MAJURO, MH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Mercy arrives in Majuro, RMI, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.