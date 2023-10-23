Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans

Members of “AllTru” link arms in the surf to emulate the surf immersion evolution of Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training after a group workout at Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. “AllTru” is a unique, non-profit organization comprised of combat veteran women who have served alongside elite special operations units around the world. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan Lavin)

