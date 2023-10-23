Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans [Image 9 of 10]

    Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Lavin 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    Members of “AllTru” link arms in the surf to emulate the surf immersion evolution of Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training after a group workout at Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. “AllTru” is a unique, non-profit organization comprised of combat veteran women who have served alongside elite special operations units around the world. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan Lavin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 19:09
    Photo ID: 8096534
    VIRIN: 231007-N-TL141-1446
    Resolution: 1050x750
    Size: 427.39 KB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans
    Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans
    Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans
    Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans
    Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans
    Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans
    Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans
    Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans
    Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans
    Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Special Warfare Center Hosts AllTru Women Combat Veterans

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AllTru Naval Special Warfare Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT