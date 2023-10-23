Air Force Airman 1st Class Makayla Robinson puts up a shot during the opening women’s game of the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at Fort Moore, Ga. Oct. 30, 2023. Air Force won 61-56. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 17:46
|Photo ID:
|8096472
|VIRIN:
|231030-D-DB155-1025
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships [Image 5 of 5], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT