Air Force 2nd Lt. Sierra Winters draws a foul from Army Sgt. Malaysia McHenry during the opening women’s game of the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at Fort Moore, Ga. Oct. 30, 2023. Air Force won 61-56. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 17:46
|Photo ID:
|8096469
|VIRIN:
|231030-D-DB155-1023
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships [Image 5 of 5], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
