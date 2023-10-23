2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships

Air Force 2nd Lt. Anthony Welker puts in the final shot against Army during the opening game of the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at Fort Moore, Ga. Oct. 30, 2023. Air Force won 61-56. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

