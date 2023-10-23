Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    624 CES Participates in Pacific Angel 23 [Image 1 of 3]

    624 CES Participates in Pacific Angel 23

    ARKHANGAI PROVINCE, MONGOLIA

    08.21.2023

    Photo by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 624th Civil Engineer Squadron assigned to the 624th Regional Support Group participated in Pacific Angel 23, Arkhangai Province, Mongolia, Aug. 20 to 26, 2023.

    624th Civil Engineer Squadron 624th Regional Support Group Pacific Angel 23 Arkhangai Province
    Mongolia humanitarian assistance disaster response

