    492 SOW change of command [Image 10 of 10]

    492 SOW change of command

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Wnetrzak, incoming 492d Special Operations Wing commander, stands at the 492 SOW change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 21, 2023. The 492 SOW is a primary support unit of the Air Force Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

    This work, 492 SOW change of command [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

