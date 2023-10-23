U.S. Air Force Col. Caleb Nimmo, outgoing 492d Special Operations Wing commander, gives remarks during the 492 SOW change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 21, 2023. The 492 SOW is responsible for training Air Force special operations forces as well as Air Force Special Operations Command’s non-standard aviation program in support of Air Force Special Operations Forces throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

