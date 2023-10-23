U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, presents a Legion of Merit medal to Col. Caleb Nimmo, outgoing 492d Special Operations Wing commander, at the 492 SOW change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 21, 2023. The 492 SOW is a primary support unit of the AFSOC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 14:17 Photo ID: 8096123 VIRIN: 230721-F-FC829-1281 Resolution: 7147x4765 Size: 15.78 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 492 SOW change of command [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.