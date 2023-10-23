Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492 SOW change of command [Image 5 of 10]

    492 SOW change of command

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Wnetrzak, incoming 492d Special Operations Wing commander, Col. Caleb Nimmo, outgoing 492 SOW commander and Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, walk toward the stage at the 492 SOW change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 21, 2023. The 492 SOW is a primary support unit of AFSOC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 14:17
    Photo ID: 8096121
    VIRIN: 230721-F-FC829-1264
    Resolution: 7282x4855
    Size: 17.34 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Hurlburt Field

