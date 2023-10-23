U.S. Air Force base honor guardsmen prepare to present colors at the 492d Special Operations Wing change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 21, 2023. The 492 SOW is a primary support unit of the Air Force Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 14:17
|Photo ID:
|8096118
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-FC829-1258
|Resolution:
|7722x5148
|Size:
|23.2 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 492 SOW change of command [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
