    Thunderbirds buzz EPCOT [Image 1 of 3]

    Thunderbirds buzz EPCOT

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" fly over EPCOT in Orlando, Florida, Oct 30, 2023. The Thunderbirds flew over the EPCOT and Magic Kingdom Parks to kick off National Veterans and Military Families Month in November and commemorate Disney’s 100th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 12:25
    Photo ID: 8095706
    VIRIN: 231029-F-IH091-1001
    Resolution: 6084x4674
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds buzz EPCOT [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Flyover
    Disney
    Air Force
    Magic Kingdom
    EPCOT

