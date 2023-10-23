Thunderbirds buzz EPCOT

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" fly over EPCOT in Orlando, Florida, Oct 30, 2023. The Thunderbirds flew over the EPCOT and Magic Kingdom Parks to kick off National Veterans and Military Families Month in November and commemorate Disney’s 100th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

