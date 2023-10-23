Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera [Image 6 of 6]

    JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Adriel Moran, Joint Task Force-Bravo J-7 Engineering project officer, throws an eBee TAC Survey Drone in Humuya, Honduras, Oct. 26, 2023. This training highlighted the vehicle's capabilities and limitations in a humanitarian aid or disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 10:08
    Photo ID: 8095436
    VIRIN: 231026-F-RU464-2112
    Resolution: 7136x4757
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera
    JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera
    JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera
    JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera
    JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera
    JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT