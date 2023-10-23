U.S. Army 1st Lt. Adriel Moran, Joint Task Force-Bravo J-7 Engineering project officer, checks the flight information for an eBee TAC Survey Drone flight in Humuya, Honduras, Oct. 26, 2023. This training highlighted the vehicle's capabilities and limitations in a humanitarian aid or disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 10:08 Photo ID: 8095435 VIRIN: 231026-F-RU464-2342 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.27 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.