Staff Sgt. Samuel Pineda, Joint Task Force-Bravo's survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, lights a fire with a local national to act as a thermal marker for an eBee TAC survey drone in Humuya, Honduras, Oct. 26, 2023. This training highlighted the vehicle's capabilities and limitations in a humanitarian aid or disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 10:08
|Photo ID:
|8095434
|VIRIN:
|231026-F-RU464-2325
|Resolution:
|7629x5086
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT