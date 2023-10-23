JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera

Staff Sgt. Samuel Pineda, Joint Task Force-Bravo's survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, lights a fire with a local national to act as a thermal marker for an eBee TAC survey drone in Humuya, Honduras, Oct. 26, 2023. This training highlighted the vehicle's capabilities and limitations in a humanitarian aid or disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN