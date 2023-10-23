Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera [Image 2 of 6]

    JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo J-7 engineers set up the eBee TAC Survey Drone command area prior to a test flight in Humuya, Honduras, Oct. 26, 2023. This training highlighted the vehicle's capabilities and limitations in a humanitarian aid or disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    This work, JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH

