Joint Task Force-Bravo J-7 engineers set up the eBee TAC Survey Drone command area prior to a test flight in Humuya, Honduras, Oct. 26, 2023. This training highlighted the vehicle's capabilities and limitations in a humanitarian aid or disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 10:08 Photo ID: 8095432 VIRIN: 231026-F-RU464-2121 Resolution: 6643x4428 Size: 3.12 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.