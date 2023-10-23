Joint Task Force-Bravo J-7 engineers set up the eBee TAC Survey Drone command area prior to a test flight in Humuya, Honduras, Oct. 26, 2023. This training highlighted the vehicle's capabilities and limitations in a humanitarian aid or disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 10:08
|Photo ID:
|8095430
|VIRIN:
|231026-F-RU464-2045
|Resolution:
|7288x4859
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo Engineers test eBee Thermal Camera [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT