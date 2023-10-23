U.S. Air Force Col. Laura King, 81st Training Group commander, returns a salute to 81st TRG Airmen as they begin their regulation drill demonstration at the Fourth Quarter Drill Down competition on the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 27, 2023. Keesler trains more than 28,000 students each year and while in training, students are given the opportunity to learn, execute and compete in drill routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

