Students from the Keesler Marine Detachment stand with their first place trophy at the Fourth Quarter Drill Down competition at the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 27, 2023. Keesler trains more than 28,000 students each year and while in training, students are given the opportunity to learn, execute and compete in drill routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

