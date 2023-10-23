Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fourth Quarter Drill Down [Image 11 of 16]

    Fourth Quarter Drill Down

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 338th Training Squadron perform a freestyle drill routine at the Fourth Quarter Drill Down competition at the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 27, 2023. Keesler trains more than 28,000 students each year and while in training, students are given the opportunity to learn, execute and compete in drill routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 10:09
    Photo ID: 8095422
    VIRIN: 231027-F-TX306-1697
    Resolution: 2741x1824
    Size: 600.11 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fourth Quarter Drill Down [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Training
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC

