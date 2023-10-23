Brig. Gen. Patrick J. Ellis, Deputy Chief of Staff, G3, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, left, awards the Purple Heart to Master Sgt. Daniel A. Gotschall, operations noncommissioned officer in charge, G34 Office of the Provost Marshall, USAREUR-AF, Clay Kaserne, Germany, Oct. 25, 2023. Gotschall received wounds in action, while deployed to Afghanistan, Sept. 10, 2011, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 08:01 Photo ID: 8095231 VIRIN: 231025-A-YQ762-1018 Resolution: 6500x4359 Size: 14.49 MB Location: WIESBADEN, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart [Image 10 of 10], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.