U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart

Master Sgt. Daniel A. Gotschall, right, operations noncommissioned officer in charge, G34 Office of the Provost Marshall, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, sits with his wife prior to being awarded the Purple Heart, at Clay Kaserne, Germany, Oct. 25, 2023. Gotschall received wounds in action, while deployed to Afghanistan, Sept. 10, 2011, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

