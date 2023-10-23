U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sun Kim, armament systems maintenance warrant officer, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, logistics assistance representatives, artillery program managers, and an interpreter conduct a remote maintenance meeting with Ukraine Armed Forces from south-eastern Poland on July 18, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 06:09
|Photo ID:
|8095225
|VIRIN:
|220718-A-A4485-1002
|Resolution:
|1342x1007
|Size:
|246.28 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Remote maintenance Soldiers establish personal ties with Ukraine Armed Forces [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Remote maintenance Soldiers establish personal ties with Ukraine Armed Forces
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT