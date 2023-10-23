Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remote maintenance Soldiers establish personal ties with Ukraine Armed Forces [Image 2 of 2]

    Remote maintenance Soldiers establish personal ties with Ukraine Armed Forces

    POLAND

    07.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sun Kim, armament systems maintenance warrant officer, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, logistics assistance representatives, artillery program managers, and an interpreter conduct a remote maintenance meeting with Ukraine Armed Forces from south-eastern Poland on July 18, 2022.

