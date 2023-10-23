Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We are Special Operations Forces - SOCEUR Stop-Motion Movie Poster

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    C-4 isn’t the only form of lethal plastic in SOCEUR’s arsenal. See SOF in Europe hit the small-screen on October 28!

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 05:38
    Photo ID: 8095223
    VIRIN: 231026-A-AY325-1001
    Resolution: 2025x3000
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We are Special Operations Forces - SOCEUR Stop-Motion Movie Poster, by SSG Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    Stop-Motion
    AlwaysReady
    SOFinEurope
    InternationalAnimationDay

