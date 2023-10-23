Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remote maintenance Soldiers establish personal ties with Ukraine Armed Forces [Image 2 of 3]

    Remote maintenance Soldiers establish personal ties with Ukraine Armed Forces

    POLAND

    11.16.2022

    Photo by Natalie Weaver 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Tracee Bowman, maintenance supervisor and Spc. Benjamin Burdeuax, mechanic from 317th Support Maintenance Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, perform technical inspections on an M777A2 howitzer at the Remote Maintenance Distribution Cell- Ukraine operating from Poland to support Ukraine Armed Forces on November 16, 2022. (Courtesy Photo)

