Remote maintenance Soldiers establish personal ties with Ukraine Armed Forces

U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Tracee Bowman, maintenance supervisor and Spc. Benjamin Burdeuax, mechanic from 317th Support Maintenance Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, perform technical inspections on an M777A2 howitzer at the Remote Maintenance Distribution Cell- Ukraine operating from Poland to support Ukraine Armed Forces on November 16, 2022. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 11.16.2022 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 Location: PL