U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Abella, commander,18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Command Sgt. Maj. Nancy Sainz, senior enlisted advisor, visit the 18th CSSB maintenance team and take a photo next to an M119 howitzer at the Remote Maintenance Distribution Cell- Ukraine operating from Poland to support Ukraine Armed Forces on October 27, 2022. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 10.27.2022 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 Location: PL This work, Remote maintenance Soldiers establish personal ties with Ukraine Armed Forces [Image 3 of 3], by Natalie Weaver