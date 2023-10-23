USS Warrior (MCM 10) Participates in Republic of Korea Navy Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 2023

BUSAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (October 22, 2023) A Sailor performs lowers a mine neutralization vehicle into the water aboard the Avenger class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) while participating in the UNC Multi-national Mine Warfare exercise 2023. Warrior, part of Mine Countermeasure Squadron 7, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response platform for contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft / Released)

