Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Warrior (MCM 10) Participates in Republic of Korea Navy Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 2023 [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Warrior (MCM 10) Participates in Republic of Korea Navy Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 2023

    BUSAN, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    10.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Craft 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    BUSAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (October 22, 2023) A Sailor throws a messenger line to the pier to moor Avenger class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) while participating in the Republic of Korea Navy Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 2023. Warrior, part of Mine Countermeasure Squadron 7, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response platform for contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 03:33
    Photo ID: 8095197
    VIRIN: 231018-N-ZU848-1389
    Resolution: 5168x2912
    Size: 579.51 KB
    Location: BUSAN, 26, KR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Warrior (MCM 10) Participates in Republic of Korea Navy Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Adam Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.N. Command Member States, Allies and Partners Conduct Memorial Ceremony During United Nations Naval Component Command Mine Countermeasure Symposium 2023
    U.N. Command Member States, Allies and Partners Conduct Memorial Ceremony During United Nations Naval Component Command Mine Countermeasure Symposium 2023
    U.N. Command Member States, Allies and Partners Conduct Memorial Ceremony During United Nations Naval Component Command Mine Countermeasure Symposium 2023
    U.N. Command Member States, Allies and Partners Conduct Memorial Ceremony During United Nations Naval Component Command Mine Countermeasure Symposium 2023
    USS Warrior (MCM 10) Participates in Republic of Korea Navy Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 2023
    USS Warrior (MCM 10) Participates in Republic of Korea Navy Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 2023
    USS Warrior (MCM 10) Participates in Republic of Korea Navy Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 2023
    USS Warrior (MCM 10) Participates in Republic of Korea Navy Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 2023
    USS Warrior (MCM 10) Participates in Republic of Korea Navy Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 2023
    USS Warrior (MCM 10) Participates in Republic of Korea Navy Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 2023
    USS Warrior (MCM 10) Participates in Republic of Korea Navy Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 2023
    USS Warrior (MCM 10) Participates in Republic of Korea Navy Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    United Nations Command Naval Component Command and Republic of Korea Navy Host Mine Countermeasures Symposium and Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mine Countermeasures
    Republic of Korea
    USS Warrior
    MCM-10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT