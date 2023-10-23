Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo City Memorial at Higashiyama Park [Image 2 of 5]

    Sasebo City Memorial at Higashiyama Park

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Shingo Nashinoki, commanding general, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Chijo Tawara, JMSDF Sasebo District commandant, attend a memorial ceremony at Higashiyama Park Cemetery Oct. 28, 2023. The ceremony was held by Sasebo City to commemorate Sasebo citizens who died in World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 02:49
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo City Memorial at Higashiyama Park [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    memorial
    mayor
    Sasebo City

