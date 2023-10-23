Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima speaks at a memorial ceremony at Higashiyama Park Cemetery Oct. 28, 2023. The ceremony was held by Sasebo City to commemorate Sasebo citizens who died in World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 02:49 Photo ID: 8095167 VIRIN: 231028-N-CA060-1020 Resolution: 5546x3697 Size: 1.26 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sasebo City Memorial at Higashiyama Park [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.