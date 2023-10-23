Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSDF Memorial at Higashiyama Park [Image 7 of 7]

    JMSDF Memorial at Higashiyama Park

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) members perform a gun salute during a ceremony at Higashiyama Park Cemetery Oct. 27, 2023. The annual ceremony was held by the JMSDF Sasebo District to commemorate JMSDF members who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    memorial
    CFAS
    JMSDF
    Sasebo City

