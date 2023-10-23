Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo salutes at the maritime defenders’ memorial during a ceremony at Higashiyama Park Cemetery Oct. 27, 2023. The annual ceremony was held by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District to commemorate JMSDF members who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 02:12
|Photo ID:
|8095152
|VIRIN:
|231027-N-CA060-1083
|Resolution:
|5568x3100
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMSDF Memorial at Higashiyama Park [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT