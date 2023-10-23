Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, attends a ceremony at Higashiyama Park Cemetery Oct. 27, 2023. The annual ceremony was held by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District to commemorate JMSDF members who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 02:12 Photo ID: 8095150 VIRIN: 231027-N-CA060-1042 Resolution: 5568x2865 Size: 1.31 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMSDF Memorial at Higashiyama Park [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.