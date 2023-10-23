U.S. Army Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform the Army and Air Force service songs during the 2023 New Jersey National Guard Military Review at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, New Jersey, Oct. 29, 2023. The Military Review is a more than 130-year-old tradition that allows the governor as commander-in-chief to review the Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.29.2023 22:59 Photo ID: 8095060 VIRIN: 231029-Z-AL508-2685 Resolution: 3782x2521 Size: 2.32 MB Location: SEA GIRT, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Military Review [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.