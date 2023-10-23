Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Military Review [Image 12 of 12]

    2023 Military Review

    SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform the Army and Air Force service songs during the 2023 New Jersey National Guard Military Review at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, New Jersey, Oct. 29, 2023. The Military Review is a more than 130-year-old tradition that allows the governor as commander-in-chief to review the Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 22:59
    Photo ID: 8095060
    VIRIN: 231029-Z-AL508-2685
    Resolution: 3782x2521
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: SEA GIRT, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Military Review [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Jersey National Guard
    NJNG
    Military Review
    NJNG Military Review

