Military Working Dog team participates in annual Halloween Fall Festival and Resource Fair at NWS Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (October 27, 2023) Members of the installation Military Working Dog team participate in the annual Halloween Fall Festival and Resource Fair while dressed in their Halloween costumes. The annual event hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation team at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown allowed participants to engage in family friendly activities at NWS Yorktown’s Sports Zone gym. Additionally, a host of organizations that serve the servicemembers and civilians at the installation were also on-hand at various outreach booths; the annual event attracted scores of visitors for an evening filled with Halloween and fall activities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

