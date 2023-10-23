Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog team participates in annual Halloween Fall Festival and Resource Fair at NWS Yorktown [Image 4 of 7]

    Military Working Dog team participates in annual Halloween Fall Festival and Resource Fair at NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (October 27, 2023) Members of the installation Military Working Dog team face the music while taps is played on the installation loudspeakers. The team was dressed in their Halloween costumes as part of their participation in the annual Halloween Fall Festival and Resource Fair. The annual event hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation team at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown allowed participants to engage in family friendly activities at NWS Yorktown’s Sports Zone gym. Additionally, a host of organizations that serve the servicemembers and civilians at the installation were also on-hand at various outreach booths; the annual event attracted scores of visitors for an evening filled with Halloween and fall activities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, Military Working Dog team participates in annual Halloween Fall Festival and Resource Fair at NWS Yorktown [Image 7 of 7], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWR
    Military Working Dog
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Halloween Fair

