Yorktown, Va. (October 27, 2023) Members of the installation Military Working Dog team face the music while taps is played on the installation loudspeakers. The team was dressed in their Halloween costumes as part of their participation in the annual Halloween Fall Festival and Resource Fair. The annual event hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation team at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown allowed participants to engage in family friendly activities at NWS Yorktown’s Sports Zone gym. Additionally, a host of organizations that serve the servicemembers and civilians at the installation were also on-hand at various outreach booths; the annual event attracted scores of visitors for an evening filled with Halloween and fall activities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.29.2023 20:20 Photo ID: 8094958 VIRIN: 231027-N-TG517-3978 Resolution: 1728x1920 Size: 562.3 KB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Working Dog team participates in annual Halloween Fall Festival and Resource Fair at NWS Yorktown [Image 7 of 7], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.