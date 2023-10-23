U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, a native of Sonora, Mexico, smiles after crossing the finish line of the Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2023. Participants from around the world raced on the monumental MCM course through Washington, D.C., finishing at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The event was a celebration of every finisher’s honor, courage, and commitment to training for and completing the marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.29.2023 19:42 Photo ID: 8094951 VIRIN: 231029-M-QU980-1441 Resolution: 4650x3003 Size: 944.14 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th Marine Corps Marathon [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.