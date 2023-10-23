Zachary Stinson crosses the finish line as the first-place hand cyclist with an unofficial time of 01:09:38 during the 48th Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2023. Participants from around the world raced on the monumental MCM course through Washington, D.C., finishing at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The event was a celebration of every finisher’s honor, courage, and commitment to training for and completing the marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

