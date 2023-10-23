Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Marine Corps Marathon [Image 5 of 13]

    48th Marine Corps Marathon

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Zachary Stinson crosses the finish line as the first-place hand cyclist with an unofficial time of 01:09:38 during the 48th Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2023. Participants from around the world raced on the monumental MCM course through Washington, D.C., finishing at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The event was a celebration of every finisher’s honor, courage, and commitment to training for and completing the marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 19:44
    Photo ID: 8094943
    VIRIN: 231029-M-QU980-1112
    Resolution: 7470x4053
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Marine Corps Marathon [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Marathon
    Arlington
    MCM
    Washington D. C.
    48th MCM

