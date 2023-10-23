Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th Marine Corps Marathon

    48th Marine Corps Marathon

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Tarnish Pride 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Family, friends, and supporters cheer on participants of the 48th Marine Corps Marathon in Washington D.C., on Oct. 29, 2023. The 26.2 mile race drew roughly 20,000 participants, more than 2,200 Marines and Sailors, and 1,500 civilian volunteers. Known as "The People's Marathon," the race was a celebration of every finisher’s honor, courage, and commitment to training for and completing the marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tarnish Pride)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 16:58
    Photo ID: 8094809
    VIRIN: 231029-O-TD933-3485
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 35.99 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Marine Corps Marathon, by Tarnish Pride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    48th Marine Corps Marathon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT