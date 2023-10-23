Family, friends, and supporters cheer on participants of the 48th Marine Corps Marathon in Washington D.C., on Oct. 29, 2023. The 26.2 mile race drew roughly 20,000 participants, more than 2,200 Marines and Sailors, and 1,500 civilian volunteers. Known as "The People's Marathon," the race was a celebration of every finisher’s honor, courage, and commitment to training for and completing the marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tarnish Pride)

