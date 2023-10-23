Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Arrow Medics Conduct Weapons Range Training [Image 6 of 9]

    Red Arrow Medics Conduct Weapons Range Training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Medics from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted weapons range medical training over their October drill weekend at multiple ranges across Fort McCoy. These Soldiers worked alongside the brigade surgeon, Lt. Col. Kevin Whitney to hone their current knowledge and learn new skills and techniques that could be needed if an emergency were to arise. (32nd IBCT photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 15:03
    Photo ID: 8094778
    VIRIN: 231028-Z-OK054-1009
    Resolution: 5740x3826
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Arrow Medics Conduct Weapons Range Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Medics
    #Army
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinArmyNationalGuard
    #RedArrow
    #32ndIBCT

