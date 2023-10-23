Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance on 50-caliber Gun Mount USS Mobile (LCS 26)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Suring 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    Gunnersmate Second Class Petty Officer Jacob Kolesik conducts maintenance on the 50 caliber gun aboard the USS Mobile (LCS 26). Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century costal threats. Mobile is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

    Allied Partners
    Free and Open Indo Pacfic

