Maintenance on 50-caliber Gun Mount USS Mobile (LCS 26)

Gunnersmate Second Class Petty Officer Jacob Kolesik conducts maintenance on the 50 caliber gun aboard the USS Mobile (LCS 26). Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century costal threats. Mobile is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

