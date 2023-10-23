Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shoup conducts small arms qualification [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Shoup conducts small arms qualification

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.28.2023

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 28, 2023) Chief Electronics Technician Thomas Schleiger, from North Pole, Alaska, participates in a small arms qualification course on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 28. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    Small Arms
    Qualifications
    Weapons
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 70

