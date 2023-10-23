Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Sydney Chavez, a native of Estancia, New Mexico, monitors a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), during flight quarters aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25), Oct. 27, 2023. Somerset is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2023 00:20
|Photo ID:
|8094283
|VIRIN:
|231027-N-JS660-1156
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|ESTANCIA, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
